Katsina, UNICEF launch statewide Almajiri and Islamiyya school census

KATSINA, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Katsina State Bureau of Statistics, in partnership with UNICEF, has launched a statewide Almajiri and Islamiyya School Census, aimed at reforming traditional education through evidence-based planning and enhanced policy coordination.

The exercise, inaugurated on Saturday in Katsina, included training for 200 enumerators to collect comprehensive data on Almajiri and Islamiyya schools across all Local Government Areas.

Governor Dikko Radda described the census as a crucial intervention for promoting social justice, inclusive development, and informed governance, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to structured, sustainable reforms that respect religious and cultural heritage.

Represented by adviser Dr. Tasi’u Dandagoro, the governor noted that the Almajiri system remains deeply rooted in Katsina’s history, fostering moral discipline and religious knowledge, despite modern pressures. He highlighted Katsina’s heritage as an Islamic scholarship centre, symbolised by the Gobarau Minaret, from which many leaders and technocrats have emerged through the Makarantar Allo education legacy.

Governor Radda emphasised that social change and modernisation have weakened traditional support structures, making the census a strategic step toward generating reliable data to guide sector reforms and statewide education planning.

Commissioner Malik Anas said the census is critical for inclusive development and child protection, noting that reliable data would empower learners, teachers, and communities through targeted policy interventions.

Statistician-General Prof. Saifullahi Sani added that the census would establish a comprehensive database covering enrolment, teachers, infrastructure, and pupil livelihoods, strengthening Qur’anic education and ensuring no child is left behind.

(NAN)

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.