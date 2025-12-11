Katsina State Launches N30,000 Rural Teachers’ Allowance to Tackle Staffing Gaps and Improve Education Outcomes

The Katsina State Government has approved a monthly N30,000 allowance for teachers posted to rural communities, in a bold move to enhance teacher retention and improve educational services in hard-to-reach schools. The incentive was sanctioned at the State Executive Council’s 18th regular meeting, presided over by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda in Katsina on Wednesday.

Naija247News gathered that the allowance, structured to be disbursed every school term, is designed to cushion the financial burden borne by educators serving in remote, and often underserved, areas of the state. The policy aims to address chronic teacher shortages and encourage positive engagement in communities where staffing levels have historically lagged.

Naija247News understands that the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Suleiman-Jibia, briefed journalists on Thursday, outlining that the new allowance is part of a broader strategy to uplift the state’s education sector. In addition to the financial incentive, the council also approved the establishment of Teachers’ Development Training Centres in Katsina, Daura and Funtua. These centres will offer continuous professional training for both primary and secondary school teachers, leveraging expertise from universities and retired education practitioners to build local capacity.

The move comes against the backdrop of persistent challenges in Nigeria’s education system, particularly in rural communities where teacher absenteeism, lack of incentives and difficult living conditions have deterred educators from accepting long-term postings. Stakeholders and education advocates have long called for targeted incentives to make rural teaching posts more attractive and sustainable.

Naija247News reports that the initiative aligns with recommendations from an education summit held in September by Save the Children International, funded by Education Cannot Wait. At the summit, experts emphasised the need for pragmatic interventions that would make rural postings more appealing while nurturing a culture of professional commitment and excellence.

The Director of Schools in the state Ministry of Education, Hajiya Raliya Yusuf, noted that many teachers had preferred urban assignments, leaving rural schools severely understaffed. She explained that introducing such incentives was crucial to ensuring every child, regardless of location, has access to quality teaching.

Naija247News gathered that development partners welcomed the policy, describing it as a forward-looking and impactful measure that could significantly reduce rural teacher attrition and ultimately improve student attendance and learning outcomes.

As Katsina rolls out this allowance and the associated training infrastructure, analysts say the success of the programme will depend on its timely implementation, transparency in disbursement, and consistent monitoring to ensure teachers remain motivated and accountable in their service to rural communities.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.