Katsina Governor Radda signs N897.8 billion 2026 budget into law

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed into law the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill valued at N897.8 billion, marking one of the largest budgets in the state’s history. The signing ceremony, which took place on Wednesday at the Katsina Government House, drew the attention of policymakers, legislators, and development stakeholders who see the fiscal plan as a pivotal turning point in the administration’s reform agenda.

Naija247news gathered that Governor Radda emphasised that the structure of the 2026 budget, featuring 18 percent recurrent expenditure and 81 percent capital expenditure was a deliberate model inspired by the developmental philosophy of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, a former governor of the state. He explained that the administration intentionally adopted a modest recurrent profile to free up funds for transformative capital projects.

According to Naija247news, the governor reiterated that the 2026 fiscal plan would accelerate development across critical sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, security, urban renewal, and infrastructure. He stressed that his government aims to deploy resources where they will yield measurable improvements in the living conditions of residents, particularly at the grassroots level.

Naija247news understands that the budget breakdown was earlier provided by the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Malik Anas. He disclosed that the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport was allocated N117.1 billion, representing 13.05 percent of the entire budget. This component, he said, would drive major road construction, housing initiatives, transportation upgrades, and other structural projects essential to unlocking economic potential.

The commissioner further revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development received over N78.6 billion, amounting to 8.76 percent of the total budget. Naija247news reports that this allocation underscores the government’s commitment to boosting food production, livestock systems, irrigation expansion, and mechanised farming.

He added that the Ministry of Health will receive N67.5 billion (7.52 percent), aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure, upgrading hospital facilities, and expanding access to essential medical services. The Ministry of Water Resources was allocated N62.8 billion (7 percent), while the Ministry of Environment secured over N53.8 billion (6 percent). The top six sectors, according to him, collectively account for over N536.3 billion, representing 59.74 percent of the budget.

What further stands out in the 2026 fiscal plan, Naija247news gathered, is the substantial allocation to education. Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the state government earmarked N156.3 billion for the education sector the highest among all sectors. This reflects Governor Radda’s long-term development strategy focused on human capital enhancement and youth empowerment.

Beyond budgetary allocation, Katsina is also pursuing aggressive revenue reforms. Naija247news understands that the state government is targeting an annual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N140 billion by 2026. The strategy leverages digital innovation, improved data integration, and community participation to strengthen revenue mobilisation.

According to Naija247news, Commissioner Anas disclosed that Katsina’s IGR rose from N10 billion in 2021 to N24 billion in 2024, a growth trajectory that the administration hopes to accelerate through a community-driven tax system and improved accountability. The goal, he stated, is to link revenue collection directly to visible development outcomes in local communities.

Recent figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also provide national context. Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT generated a combined N3.63 trillion in IGR in 2024, with cumulative state IGR reaching N10.88 trillion between 2021 and 2024. Additionally, states received a total of N4.43 trillion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) between January and July 2025.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.