Arts & Entertainment

Kate Henshaw Shares Chilling Near-Miss Story From Gym Member

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

By Naija247news Entertainment Desk

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has recounted a terrifying story involving a gym member who narrowly escaped a potentially deadly incident.

In a post shared on Friday, October 13, 2025, the actress revealed that the woman, exhausted from a recent trip, went straight to bed upon returning home. By morning, she discovered that her bedroom window had been shattered, and a lone bullet lay on the floor.

“God gave her one more day,” Henshaw wrote.

“Only He could have given her sleep when the enemy wanted to carry out evil.”

The actress described the incident as a testimony of divine protection, emphasizing that the woman could have been harmed if she hadn’t slept through the night.

Henshaw’s post has sparked reactions from fans and colleagues, many of whom praised the story as a reminder of the fragility of life and the power of faith.

Divine Protection and Awareness

The actress’s account highlights both the dangers that can confront unsuspecting individuals and the importance of vigilance and gratitude. Social media users have shared prayers and messages of support, with many echoing Henshaw’s sentiments about divine intervention.

“This is a chilling reminder that life can change in a moment. Be grateful for every day,” one user commented.

The story serves as a stark reminder of the need for security awareness while also reinforcing the power of faith in everyday life.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

