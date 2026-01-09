Karimi Rallies Kogi West Base, Declares Tinubu’s Re-election a Collective Mission

Credibility Score: 85/100

Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has openly thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, describing it as a collective responsibility that must unite political stakeholders across Kogi State.

Naija247News reports that Karimi made the declaration on Friday while addressing a large gathering of supporters at his country home in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area. The lawmaker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Services, used the occasion to reaffirm his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seek renewed backing from constituents for his return to the Senate.

Addressing the crowd, Karimi stressed that his political focus was not on rivalry but on consolidating support for President Tinubu’s second term. “Our priority is to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027. I am not in a political tussle with anyone whatsoever in the state,” he said.

Naija247News gathered that the senator urged his supporters to return to their various communities and mobilise grassroots backing for the president and the APC, emphasizing unity as a critical factor in delivering electoral success in the next general election.

Commending Tinubu’s leadership, Karimi described the president’s efforts as “tireless,” noting that ongoing reforms were aimed at national progress and improved security despite prevailing economic and security challenges. Naija247News understands that the senator alleged that rising insecurity in parts of the country was being deliberately exploited to undermine the current administration.

He encouraged residents of Kogi West not to lose hope, assuring them that their concerns were being actively presented on the floor of the National Assembly for prompt intervention. According to him, sustained engagement with security authorities remains a priority.

Karimi disclosed that he recently met with the Brigade Commander in Lokoja to address insecurity in the senatorial district. Following the engagement, he revealed that troops would be deployed to Olle-Bunu, Jege, Odo-Ere, Idofin and Isanlu communities to strengthen security operations in the area.

On infrastructure, the senator addressed concerns over the delayed reconstruction of the Kabba–Egbe road. He explained that the Federal Ministry of Works was awaiting approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement before commencing the project. In a move he described as personal sacrifice, Karimi disclosed that he had committed ₦3 billion to the project, including ₦2 billion from his constituency allowance and an additional ₦1 billion from personal resources.

Naija247News reports that the senator concluded by pledging sustained lobbying for development initiatives in Kogi West, while reiterating his commitment to ensuring the success of President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com