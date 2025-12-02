Kano State Government Rejects Report Claiming Highest Insecurity Levels in Nigeria

Kano, December 2, 2025 — The Kano State government has dismissed reports claiming the state has the highest level of insecurity in Nigeria, calling the publication “false, misleading, and completely untrue.”

Governor Abba Yusuf, through the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, condemned the report while defending the ministry’s proposed 2026 budget before the Kano State House of Assembly.

Waiya stressed that Kano State has continued to make significant progress in safeguarding lives and maintaining public order. He credited the state’s stability to ongoing collaboration between government, security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

The commissioner also cautioned journalists to uphold fairness and accuracy in reporting, warning that media sensationalism or politically motivated narratives could erode public trust and inflame tensions. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening security partnerships and preventive measures to ensure Kano’s continued peace.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.