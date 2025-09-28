Kano Governor’s Appointment Move Strengthens Cabinet

28, September 2025/Naija 247 news

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has forwarded the names of two nominees to the Kano State House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners. The nominees are Abdulkarim Maude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Minjibir Local Government Area, and Dr. Aliyu Isa-Aliyu, an Associate Professor of Allied Mathematics and Statistician-General/Director General of the Kano State Bureau of Statistics.

A New Era of Governance

This development is part of Governor Yusuf’s efforts to inject young and energetic members into his cabinet, promoting competence, professionalism, and integrity in public service. Maude brings extensive experience in office administration, court proceedings, and corporate practice, while Dr. Aliyu has worked internationally as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Sun Yat-Sen University in China and as an Associate Adjunct Researcher at Near East University in Cyprus.

Strengthening the Ministry of Justice

Additionally, Governor Yusuf approved the appointment of Salisu Tahir as the new Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice. Tahir previously served as the Director of Public Prosecution in the ministry, bringing valuable experience to his new role.

Expected Outcomes

These appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the state’s governance, potentially leading to improved service delivery and development. The nominees’ diverse backgrounds and expertise could also enhance the state’s ability to tackle complex challenges.

A Step Towards Progress

If confirmed, Maude and Dr. Aliyu will join forces with other commissioners to implement Governor Yusuf’s vision for Kano State. Their contributions could be instrumental in driving progress and improving the lives of Kano’s citizens.

These appointments demonstrate Governor Yusuf’s commitment to building a strong and effective team to drive his administration’s agenda in Kano State. With these new appointments, the governor is poised to tackle the state’s challenges and promote development.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.