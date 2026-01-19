Kano Governor Yusuf Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock Amid Defection Rumour

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was sighted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday afternoon for a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sparking renewed speculation over his long-rumoured defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dressed in a white babanriga and the signature red Kwankwasiyya cap, Governor Yusuf was seen entering the President’s office at 4:13 pm, marking his first known audience with President Tinubu since the latter returned from the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the UAE.

Sources familiar with the discussions told PUNCH that Yusuf’s defection, initially expected in early January, has been delayed over disagreements with the APC leadership. The governor is reportedly seeking a written guarantee of an automatic governorship ticket for 2027, the right to nominate a minister to represent Kano State in the Federal Executive Council, and authority to replace Kano-based federal appointees with his loyalists. These demands have created tension with powerful APC figures, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who is believed to harbour governorship ambitions.

Days prior, Governor Yusuf presided over the first State Executive Council meeting of 2026 at the Kano State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, a video shared on his official Facebook account shows.

Meanwhile, former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, criticized the current state government for reportedly pressuring local officials to declare their allegiance either to Kwankwasiyya or the Gandujiyya faction led by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Speaking in Hausa to supporters, Kwankwaso described the practice as “painful” and “troubling,” emphasizing that no true lover of Kano State would condone it.

The political maneuvering comes amid heightened speculation over Governor Yusuf’s potential exit from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and realignment with the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.