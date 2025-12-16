Kano Governor Yusuf Forms Task Force to Secure Motor Parks and Public Space

By Aminu Garko

Kano, Dec. 14, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the immediate establishment of a Special Task Force to decisively tackle security threats at motor parks and other strategic public spaces across the state.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi, on Sunday in Kano.

According to the statement, the decision underscores Governor Yusuf’s firm resolve to prevent criminal infiltration and safeguard the state, particularly at key entry and exit points within the metropolitan area.

“Motor parks have been identified as high‑risk locations due to increased human movement and recent security developments, including the arrest of suspected miscreants at Kofar Ruwa Motor Park,” the statement said.

The task force will conduct intensive surveillance, intelligence gathering, and coordinated security operations at motor parks and other vulnerable locations. Its operations will also extend to ancillary areas such as filling stations and public spaces where transient populations often congregate.

Governor Yusuf described the measure as a proactive step aimed at neutralising threats before they escalate, strengthening inter-agency coordination, and restoring public confidence.

He reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality and reiterated a full commitment to supporting security agencies in protecting lives and property.

“The safety of our residents is paramount, and the state government will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that every citizen feels secure,” the statement added.

The move comes amid heightened concerns over criminal activities at motor parks in Kano, with authorities noting that these hubs often serve as transit points for criminal elements.

The task force, comprising officers from the police, civil defense, and other security agencies, is expected to commence operations immediately, prioritising intelligence-led interventions and rapid response to threats.

