Politics & Governance

Kano Governor Slams Police Commissioner, Demands Removal

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

1, October 2025/Naija 247news

Tensions between the Kano State government and the police hierarchy have escalated as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf publicly demands the removal of the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori. The governor’s call for CP Bakori’s ouster comes after the police officer allegedly defied lawful orders and undermined the governor’s authority as the state’s Chief Security Officer.

A Vote of No Confidence

Governor Yusuf expressed his disappointment and frustration during an event commemorating Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary at Kofar Mata Stadium in Kano. He revealed that despite his clear instructions, police officers under CP Bakori’s command withdrew from providing security at the ceremony, leaving the event vulnerable. The governor described the commissioner’s behavior as “unprofessional, unethical, and embarrassing,” stating that his continued presence in Kano poses a challenge to effective security coordination .

A Challenge to Authority

The governor’s demand for CP Bakori’s removal highlights the growing rift between state authorities and federal security agencies in Nigeria. Governor Yusuf feels undermined as the state’s Chief Security Officer and believes that CP Bakori’s actions are a direct challenge to his authority. The governor has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action and remove CP Bakori from office .

Implications of the Standoff

This public disagreement exposes a deep-seated tension in Nigeria’s security architecture, highlighting the ongoing power struggle between state authorities and federal security appointments. The situation raises questions about the autonomy of state leaders in managing internal security matters and the potential consequences of such standoffs on public safety and order.

The standoff between the Kano State government and the police commissioner raises questions about the autonomy of state leaders in managing internal security matters. As the governor’s demand gains traction, it remains to be seen how the federal government will respond to the crisis. One thing is certain, however: the relationship between the Kano State government and the police hierarchy has reached a boiling point.

