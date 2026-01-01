Kano Governor Signs N1.47 Trillion 2026 Budget into Law

Kano, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has signed the N1.47 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, a move aimed at accelerating development and improving the living standards of residents across the state.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the governor assented to the budget during a meeting of the Kano State Executive Council at the Government House on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ismail Falgore, described the budget as the first in Northern Nigeria’s history to exceed N1 trillion, noting that it would bolster ongoing projects designed to enhance citizen welfare.

The approved N1,477,829,666,131 appropriation law follows a budget estimate of N1,368,127,929,271 presented by the governor, themed “Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.”

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s commitment to prudent resource management and effective budget execution, highlighting priority areas including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.