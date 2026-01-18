Kano Governor Orders Citywide Manhunt After Brutal Killing of Woman, Six Children

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of a woman and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, describing the incident as a heinous crime that has shaken the conscience of the state.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Saturday in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano metropolis, involved the killing of a woman identified as Fatima Abubakar and her six children after unknown assailants reportedly invaded their residence. Naija247News gathered that the attackers fled the scene after carrying out the deadly assault, leaving the community in deep shock and mourning.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa, the governor expressed profound sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved family, residents of Dorayi Chiranchi, and the entire people of Kano State. He described the killing of a mother and her children as “barbaric, senseless and a grave assault on our shared humanity.”

Naija247News understands that Governor Yusuf has directed all relevant security agencies to immediately launch a coordinated manhunt to apprehend those responsible for what he described as a “dastardly act.” He assured residents that his administration would not tolerate acts of violence and would ensure that justice is served.

“We will not allow this crime to go unpunished. The perpetrators must be hunted down, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the governor was quoted as saying.

According to information available to Naija247News, the victims’ bodies were recovered and deposited at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, while the incident was formally reported at the Kumbotso Police Division. Security agencies have since commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings and identify those behind the attack.

The governor also ordered the Kano State Police Command to intensify investigations and directed the Kano State Neighbourhood Corps to scale up patrols and community surveillance, particularly in areas considered vulnerable to criminal activities.

He further appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives by providing credible information that could aid investigations. According to him, community vigilance and timely reporting of suspicious movements are critical to preventing such tragic occurrences.

Naija247News gathered that the incident has reignited public concerns over security within residential communities in Kano, with residents calling for increased presence of security personnel and proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

The latest tragedy comes amid renewed calls from civil society groups and community leaders for strengthened intelligence gathering, improved community policing, and stricter enforcement of security measures to curb violent crimes across the state.