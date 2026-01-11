Kano Governor Abba Yusuf Set to Join APC, Departing NNPP with Entire Support Base

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Kano, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State is set to formally leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, sources within the state executive council confirmed to The Nation on Sunday.

The governor has reportedly concluded extensive consultations with stakeholders and the electorate, securing commitments from key power brokers ahead of the official defection ceremony. The move was initially scheduled for January 5 but was postponed to ensure broader alignment with Kano’s National Assembly lawmakers and other influential figures.

“Yes, of course, the governor is joining APC tomorrow with all his NNPP supporters,” a commissioner told reporters.

The event will also feature the immediate past governor and former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who returned from Dubai on Sunday to participate. Ganduje, alongside the Kano APC state chairman Abdullahi Abbas, had formally invited Yusuf, assuring him of full cooperation from the party’s leadership.

Governor Yusuf, elected under the NNPP platform of former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, reportedly views the APC as a safer political home. Sources say the decision is informed by ongoing internal crises within the NNPP, including leadership disputes and unresolved court cases that could potentially threaten his mandate.

The defection has already sparked tensions within the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s factional leader, has opposed Yusuf’s move, insisting that the governor relinquish his office should he defect.

According to insiders, Yusuf will decamp alongside all local government council chairmen and NNPP members in the Kano House of Assembly, signaling a near-complete transfer of the party’s state-level power bloc to the APC.

This political realignment positions the APC to consolidate power in Kano ahead of the 2027 elections, while deepening divisions within the NNPP.