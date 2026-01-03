Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s APC Defection Postponed to January 12 Amid Kwankwaso Rift

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s high-profile defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), initially scheduled for January 5, 2026, has been rescheduled to January 12, sources told The Nation. The postponement comes as Yusuf seeks additional consultations with Kano State National Assembly members and key political stakeholders yet to commit to the move.

The defection is expected to reshape Kano’s political landscape, potentially dealing a blow to the Kwankwasiyya Movement led by NNPP national leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. While many local government chairmen and state assembly members have aligned with Yusuf, the NNPP national secretariat continues to reject leadership changes approved by the governor in Kano.

The APC is reportedly coordinating Yusuf’s entry at the highest level, with Vice President Kashim Shettima initially slated to receive him in Abuja. The defection strengthens APC’s hold in Kano, consolidates its dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections, and potentially sidelines Senator Barau Jibrin’s governorship aspirations.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.