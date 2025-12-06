Kano Government Affirms 2025 Budget Targets on Track Amid Performance Debate

The Kano State Government (KSG) has officially defended its 2025 fiscal plan, asserting that key sectors are meeting or exceeding their “sectoral targets” despite recent claims of underperformance.

Naija247News gathered that in a statement released by the state’s Ministry of Planning and Budget, officials reaffirmed that expenditures for both capital and recurrent projects are aligned with the approved 2025 budget, which totals ₦549.16 billion, with 57 percent allocated for capital projects and 43 percent for recurrent spending.

The government highlighted that the education sector received the largest allocation, approximately 31 percent of the total budget, while health, infrastructure, water resources, and agriculture were also prioritized. Naija247News understands that funds released so far have begun yielding tangible results, including renovated classrooms, upgraded health facilities, and activated agricultural support programs across several local government areas.

The clarification comes in response to a civil-society review claiming that, as of September 2025, some ministries, including Water Resources, Health, and Education, recorded low capital-expenditure performance against their allocations. Critics argued that the disbursements were insufficient and labeled the budget’s implementation as “propaganda over governance.”

Naija247News reports that the Kano government insists these figures provide an incomplete picture, noting that many funds were channeled through donor-driven and cross-sector programs, which supplement state resources and contribute significantly to sectoral outputs. Officials emphasized that the state remains committed to transparency and will continue releasing quarterly budget performance reports to ensure accountability.

Naija247News understands that the government is closely monitoring the implementation of the 2025 budget to guarantee that allocations are translated into meaningful development outcomes for residents. Authorities reaffirmed that the budget is designed to strengthen critical sectors and deliver on infrastructure, education, and health improvements across the state.

As the debate over the 2025 budget’s performance continues, attention is now focused on the full year-end report expected early in 2026, which will provide definitive evidence on whether the state’s “budget of hope” achieves its intended objectives and improves service delivery for Kano residents.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.