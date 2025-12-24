Kano Assembly Mourns as Two Lawmakers Die Hours Apart

The Kano State House of Assembly was thrown into mourning on Wednesday following the deaths of two of its members, Aminu Ungogo and Aliyu Sarki Daneji, who reportedly passed away within hours of each other.

Ungogo, who was the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, reportedly died at the Assembly complex after a brief illness.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesperson to the Speaker, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai.

“The late Hon. Ungogo died while in active duty at the Kano State House of Assembly. He is survived by his wife and children,” the statement said.

Speaker of the Assembly, Jibril Falgore, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, his constituents and fellow lawmakers, describing the loss as irreplaceable.

“Hon. Ungogo’s death comes at a critical time when the people of Kano needed his service the most,” Falgore said.

Ungogo was scheduled to be buried on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. in his hometown.

Details surrounding the death of Aliyu Sarki Daneji were not immediately disclosed.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.