Kano Approves Nearly ₦7 Billion for Infrastructure, Education and Welfare Projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved over ₦6.9 billion for the execution of key infrastructure and social development projects across the state, in what officials describe as a major push to enhance public welfare and stimulate economic activities. The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this after the council meeting held at the Government House, Kano, on Thursday.

Naija247News gathered that a substantial portion of the fund will go towards compensation for residents affected by ongoing development works. More than ₦859.2 million was approved as compensation for structures impacted by a five-kilometre road construction project in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, a move the government says is aimed at ensuring fairness and easing the burden on affected households.

Naija247News understands that the council also approved ₦358.5 million for stormwater drainage works in Kano Municipal to address recurrent flooding challenges, while about ₦896 million was earmarked for the reconstruction of a failed culvert in Kiru Local Government Area. In addition, the construction of the Yandodo-Mai-Allo Road will receive ₦2.6 billion, with another ₦1.2 billion allocated for a major box culvert project.

The government further approved ₦431.7 million for the graduation and empowerment programme of the state’s Entrepreneurship Institute, reflecting a renewed emphasis on job creation and youth development. Other approvals include ₦85.6 million for the extension of water pipelines in Gwale, ₦285 million for new classroom construction, and ₦157.7 million for an anti-corruption workshop.

Beyond infrastructure, Naija247News reports that the council endorsed the transmission of four key bills to the Kano State House of Assembly, including legislation on local government administration, economic planning, education reform, and the renaming of the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Science and Technology in Dambatta.

Awards recognising achievements in digital innovation, leadership excellence, health and housing development were also presented during the session, while development partners donated a 32-seater bus and unveiled a skills acquisition package to support empowerment initiatives.

The Information Commissioner stressed that the projects form part of the administration’s broader commitment to improving quality of life, strengthening institutions, and driving sustainable development across the state.

Naija247News gathered that residents and stakeholders will be closely monitoring implementation timelines, as the government moves to translate the approvals into visible social and economic benefits for communities across Kano State.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.