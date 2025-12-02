Kaduna Unveils Record N985.9bn 2026 Budget as Gov. Uba Sani Prioritises Security, Infrastructure, Education

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday presented a landmark N985.9 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as a people-driven document aimed at deepening security, expanding infrastructure, revitalizing education, and accelerating rural development. Naija247news gathered that the proposal surpasses the 2025 budget of N790 billion by nearly N200 billion.

Presenting the draft at Lugard Hall, Governor Sani described the annual budget ritual as not merely a constitutional obligation but “a solemn civic engagement anchored on transparency, equity and citizens’ welfare.” According to Naija247news, he emphasised that the fiscal plan embodies renewal, resilience and a vision for transformative progress across all households, wards and local government areas in the state.

Naija247news understands that the 2026 budget was shaped through extensive consultations involving traditional rulers, civil society groups, youth organisations, women associations, academia, business leaders and vulnerable groups across the 23 local government areas. Inputs from farmers, traders, teachers, artisans, people with disabilities and widows played a central role in designing the fiscal direction, strengthening participatory governance.

The proposed budget projects N734.2 billion in recurrent revenue and N251.6 billion in capital receipts. With capital expenditure taking up 71 percent of the total figure, Naija247news reports that the allocation highlights the administration’s intention to drive development-focused investments. Key sectoral allocations include 25 percent each for education and infrastructure, 15 percent for health, 11 percent for agriculture, 6 percent for security, 5 percent for social development, 5 percent for governance and 4 percent for climate action.

According to Naija247news, the Governor also announced that each of Kaduna’s 255 wards would receive N100 million under the Ward Development Committee initiative, which he described as the largest grassroots budgeting model in Nigeria.

Reviewing achievements recorded in the outgoing 2025 fiscal year, Governor Sani noted that despite economic pressures, unstable federal allocations and persistent insecurity, the state achieved remarkable progress. Naija247news gathered that Kaduna experienced improved cooperation with federal security agencies, leading to enhanced stability in several troubled communities. Farmlands previously abandoned due to insecurity reopened, while schools earlier shut resumed operations under the Kaduna Peace Model.

On infrastructure, the Governor reported ongoing implementation of 140 road projects spanning 1,335 kilometres, with 64 already completed. These roads, he said, are opening new economic corridors and reconnecting long-neglected communities. Additional transport initiatives include the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) system, expected to be the first in Northern Nigeria, with CNG-powered buses, digital ticketing and a 24km dedicated corridor.

Other major projects outlined include the interstate bus terminal in Kakuri, currently 75 percent completed; a subsidised transport scheme that has saved residents over N500 million; the Kaduna Light Rail project; and the construction of new bus parks.

In the agricultural sector, Naija247news understands that more than 500,000 hectares of abandoned farmland were recovered, while feeder roads, markets and extension services received major upgrades. Investment in agriculture surged from N1.4 billion in 2023 to N74.2 billion in 2025, enabling the distribution of over 900 trucks of free fertiliser and expanded support for irrigation, mechanisation and livestock services.

The Governor highlighted the African Development Bank–supported $510 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, which is positioning Kaduna as a rising agro-industrial hub.

Education and health also recorded significant gains. Naija247news gathered that 535 schools were reopened and more than 300,000 out-of-school children reintegrated into the system following a 40 percent reduction in tertiary fees. Key accomplishments include the construction of 736 classrooms, renovation of 1,220 classrooms and training of over 33,000 teachers.

In the health sector, all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres were upgraded to Level 2 status, while 15 general hospitals were renovated and five more completed. The state also inaugurated the 300-bed Bola Tinubu Specialist Hospital and implemented CONMESS and CONHESS to improve health worker welfare.

Responding, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Liman, hailed the 2026 proposal as ambitious and development-driven. He praised the Governor for involving lawmakers directly in constituency projects, assuring that the House would conduct a transparent review and collaborate with the Executive to speed up development across the state.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.