Kaduna PDP Suspends Secretary Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its State Secretary, Sa’idu Adamu, over allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities. The suspension, which takes immediate effect, will last for one month pending the outcome of investigations and subsequent decisions of the party .

Details of the Suspension

The decision to suspend Adamu was taken by the State Working Committee and ratified by the State Executive Committee during a meeting held on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the party’s secretariat in Kaduna. According to the party’s Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, the action aligns with the provisions of Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended). During this period, Adamu is barred from participating in any party activity at all levels .

Party’s Commitment to Discipline

The PDP assured its members and the general public that the party remains committed to upholding internal discipline, fairness, and justice under the leadership of the State Chairman, Sir Edward Percy Masha. The ongoing efforts of the State Working Committee are aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and ensuring accountability across all ranks [3].

Implications of the Suspension

The suspension of Adamu could have significant implications for the party’s internal dynamics, particularly in Kaduna State. As the PDP navigates its internal challenges, the party’s ability to maintain discipline and cohesion will be closely watched by political observers and its members

The suspension of Sa’idu Adamu marks a significant disciplinary action within the Kaduna PDP, demonstrating the party’s commitment to enforcing discipline and ensuring that members adhere to its constitutional principles. The party’s efforts to strengthen its internal structures and promote accountability are expected to continue .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.