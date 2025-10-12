Justice Denied, Clemency Misplaced: Nigeria’s Unequal Treatment of Nnamdi Kanu and Pardoned Criminals

The recent presidential pardon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which absolved individuals convicted of grave crimes such as murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and corruption, has reignited a broader national conversation about justice, fairness, and the selective application of the law in Nigeria. While these pardons have drawn outrage from citizens concerned about lawlessness and moral decay, they also starkly contrast with the prolonged legal and political battles faced by figures like Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has endured years of detention, allegations of political persecution, and claims of torture, without similar considerations of mercy or clemency.

Nnamdi Kanu’s ordeal symbolizes, for many Nigerians, the lopsided application of justice along ethnic and political lines. Despite facing allegations of sedition and incitement—charges the state claims are a direct threat to national security—Kanu has been subjected to prolonged detention, controversial trial proceedings, and international scrutiny over claims of mistreatment in custody. Human rights organizations and independent observers have raised concerns about his treatment, framing it as politically motivated and emblematic of a broader systemic bias against the Igbo people, who historically feel marginalized in Nigeria’s political and economic hierarchy.

Contrast this with the recent presidential pardon, which extended clemency to individuals convicted of offenses that directly endanger public safety and social order. Among those pardoned, a significant percentage were convicted of drug-related crimes, alongside others guilty of kidnapping, violent crime, or corruption. These are not minor offenses; they represent actions that have caused immeasurable harm to countless Nigerians and actively undermined public trust in institutions. Yet, instead of facing the full weight of justice, these individuals were granted relief, while Kanu, whose alleged crimes are largely political and symbolic, faces years of confinement with limited recourse.

This disparity raises profound questions about Nigeria’s moral compass and the principles underlying governance. A presidential pardon is intended as an instrument of justice, deployed judiciously to temper legal rigidity with mercy, ideally in cases where rehabilitation, repentance, or humanitarian concerns are clear. But when pardons are applied selectively to serious criminals while political figures from marginalized regions endure prolonged prosecution, the message sent is one of inequity and partiality. It conveys that political allegiance, ethnicity, or proximity to power can heavily influence whether justice is merciful or merciless.

Moreover, the lopsided treatment of Kanu underscores the historical frustrations of the Igbo in Nigeria’s political sphere. Despite their significant contributions to commerce, education, and public service, Igbos continue to encounter structural exclusion from key political offices, economic favoritism, and systemic neglect. The legal ordeal of Kanu—framed by many as political persecution—exemplifies how justice can be weaponized to suppress dissenting voices, while clemency is extended to offenders whose crimes are undeniably grave, even violent.

The moral implications of such double standards are staggering. While the country grants freedom to those whose criminal actions have directly threatened lives, the prolonged detention of political figures perceived as challengers to the status quo perpetuates a culture of fear, resentment, and distrust. It signals that Nigeria’s criminal justice system is uneven, guided not by impartial principle, but by expedience and political calculation. Citizens rightly question whether laws exist to protect society or to shield the powerful and punish the marginalized.

Beyond legal and political considerations, the recent pardons erode public faith in governance and embolden criminality. When kidnappers, corrupt officials, and drug traffickers are shown clemency, it undermines the deterrent effect of the law. Victims of these crimes are denied a sense of closure, and law enforcement officers are demoralized, knowing that the state may absolve offenders for reasons that remain opaque. In stark contrast, the continued legal prosecution of Kanu—whether justified or not in the eyes of the law—highlights an inequitable system that appears to punish political dissent more harshly than actual criminality.

A nation cannot thrive when justice is selective. True leadership requires moral consistency: those who break society’s rules must face accountability, while political disputes should be adjudicated fairly, transparently, and without ethnic bias. The juxtaposition of Kanu’s treatment and the presidential pardon of serious criminals reflects a governance failure—a prioritization of political convenience over ethical obligation, and selective mercy over principled justice.

Nigeria deserves a system where justice is impartial, where mercy is judiciously applied, and where political, ethnic, or economic affiliations do not determine one’s fate in the eyes of the law. Until that day arrives, pardons will ring hollow for victims, while political grievances like those of the Igbo continue to deepen, and the credibility of the nation’s justice system remains in doubt.

In essence, the Tinubu administration’s approach to clemency, juxtaposed against the treatment of political figures like Nnamdi Kanu, illuminates a troubling reality: justice in Nigeria is too often a privilege, not a right, and mercy is extended inconsistently. If the nation truly values equity, rule of law, and moral leadership, it must reconcile these disparities before public trust is irreversibly eroded.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.