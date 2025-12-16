JUST IN: Senate Confirms Oke, Are, Dalhatu as Nigeria’s New Ambassadors

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday approved the appointment of three ambassadorial nominees—Ayodele Oke, Colonel Kayode Are (rtd), and Amin Dalhatu—as Nigeria’s envoys abroad.

The approval followed the Senate’s consideration of the report from the Committee on Foreign Affairs, presented by its chairman, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, during plenary.

Oke, a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Commonwealth Secretariat in London; Are, former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); and Dalhatu, Nigeria’s immediate past Ambassador to South Korea, were unanimously endorsed when Senate President Godswill Akpabio put their nominations to a voice vote.

President of the Senate, Akpabio, urged the newly confirmed ambassadors to leverage their wealth of experience to advance Nigeria’s foreign relations and diplomatic interests.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.