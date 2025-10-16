Menu
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

JUST IN: Rivers State Cancels N134 Billion Secretariat Contract, Orders Refund

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Rivers State Executive Council has officially cancelled a N134 billion contract awarded by the past sole administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ikot Ete Ibas (rtd), for the reconstruction of the ageing State Secretariat complex in Port Harcourt.

The contract, initially awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) during Ibas’s emergency rule, has now been terminated following the Council’s review. The state government has also directed the company to refund the N20 billion mobilisation fee already received.

The Council’s decision was reached during its meeting today, signalling a move towards financial prudence and transparency in state projects.

In related decisions, the Executive Council approved the formation of a six-man committee, led by Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu, to evaluate and make recommendations for the construction of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state. The initiative aims to enhance the administration of external examinations and improve educational infrastructure in Rivers State.

The Council also reinforced the role of the state’s flood management committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, directing it to take immediate action to address flooding challenges in the state. Residents were cautioned against blocking drainage channels to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding.

The cancellation of the N134 billion contract reflects the current administration’s commitment to accountability and efficient utilisation of public funds, as it seeks to prioritise projects that directly benefit the citizens of Rivers State.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

