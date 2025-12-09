JUST IN: Rivers Governor Fubara Dumps PDP for APC, Reshaping South-South Political Landscape

PORT HARCOURT, Dec. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking one of the most consequential political realignments in the South-South since the 2015 general elections.

The governor announced his defection on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt, signalling a dramatic shift in the state’s political balance of power and setting the stage for far-reaching implications in the months ahead.

Rivers State—long considered a PDP stronghold—has now effectively joined the list of oil-rich battleground states reshaped by defections, internal crises, and shifting national alliances.

Fubara Credits Tinubu for His Survival After Emergency Rule

The governor’s move follows fresh scrutiny of comments he made days earlier, where he acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s role in preventing his removal during the six-month emergency rule imposed at the height of Rivers State’s political turmoil.

Speaking at the combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt, Fubara said he remained in office only by “the special grace of God and the special favour of Mr President.”

He told the gathering that months of administrative disruptions were a direct consequence of the political crisis that engulfed his government early in his tenure.

“Like you said, a report was given to us. But you all know what happened in the life of our administration,” Fubara said, according to The PUNCH.

“It is only by the special grace of God, the special favour from Mr President, that we are standing here still as the ones presiding over the affairs of Rivers State.”

He assured the university community that his administration was now fully back in control and would address all outstanding issues related to funding and personnel.

Months of Turmoil Preceded Defection

The state was plunged into chaos earlier in the year following a bitter confrontation between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. The rivalry triggered:

parallel legislative sittings

mass defections in the House of Assembly

institutional standoffs

violent clashes between rival political camps

The escalating crisis prompted the Federal Government to impose a six-month emergency rule to stabilise governance, suspend parallel legislative activities, and prevent the breakdown of law and order. During the period, several state functions were overseen by federal authorities, with key decisions frozen.

Fubara’s eventual return to full executive authority was widely attributed to negotiations led by President Tinubu, who repeatedly intervened to de-escalate the confrontation between both factions.

Defection of 16 Lawmakers Paved the Way

Last Friday, 16 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly—led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule—defected from the PDP to the APC. The lawmakers, known loyalists of Wike, formalised a realignment long anticipated in political circles and previously reported exclusively by SaharaReporters.

Sources close to the Presidency told SaharaReporters that Wike’s influence in Abuja had waned in recent weeks, with Tinubu’s inner circle growing increasingly wary of his controversies and political manoeuvres.

A New Phase in Rivers Politics

Fubara’s defection to the APC caps months of political tension and reshuffles alliances ahead of future elections, particularly as control of Rivers State remains strategically important to national power blocs.

Political analysts say the development could trigger further defections, redraw power structures in the South-South, and redefine the internal dynamics of the APC and PDP going into the next electoral cycle.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.