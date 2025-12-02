JUST IN: Adebayo Adedamola clinches Osun PDP guber ticket after Adeleke’s resignation

Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the upcoming state election.

Adedamola won the primary with 919 votes during the exercise held on Tuesday at Adolak Hall in Osogbo.

His emergence followed the withdrawal of Ademola Adeleke, whose name had originally been listed for the race before he formally resigned from the PDP ahead of the primary.

More details to come…

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.