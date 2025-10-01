Julius Malema Found Guilty of Firearms Violation in 2018 Rally Case

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has been found guilty of contravening the Firearms Control Act after firing a gun during a public rally in 2018.

The ruling was delivered by Magistrate Twanet Olivier at the East London Magistrate’s Court following a protracted trial. The case revolves around the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane, where viral footage showed Malema being handed a firearm by his then-bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, before discharging it into the air amid cheering supporters.

Malema’s legal team argued the gun was a toy prop used for dramatic effect, but the court rejected this claim, citing visual evidence and multiple credible witness testimonies as proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Olivier highlighted that the state witnesses showed no bias, reinforcing the credibility of the prosecution’s case.

In addition to Malema, his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman faced charges for unlawfully providing the firearm, along with counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The conviction brings to a close a multi-year legal battle stemming from a high-profile incident that drew attention nationally and internationally. Sentencing details are yet to be announced.

