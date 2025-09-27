Julius Abure ‘attacked’ at Abuja airport — LP asks police to probe incident

Naija247news reports that Julius Abure, the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), was reportedly assaulted on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in a dramatic scene that continued mid-air and culminated at the Benin Airport. The incident has added a fresh layer of tension to the ongoing internal crisis rocking the opposition party.

Naija247news gathered that the assailant, identified as Precious Oruche, popularly known as “Mama P”, physically and verbally attacked Abure while he was awaiting a Max Air flight to Benin, the capital of Edo State. According to Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the Abure-led LP faction, the confrontation escalated even after boarding and persisted throughout the duration of the flight.

Naija247news understands that despite efforts by Max Air cabin crew to de-escalate the situation, Oruche continued to lash out at Abure during the flight, drawing attention from other passengers. The disturbance reportedly caused panic on board and raised questions about security measures at both the departure and arrival points.

According to Naija247news, the drama didn’t end upon landing in Benin. At the airport, Oruche allegedly resumed her aggressive conduct while filming the scene on her mobile phone. Security operatives had to intervene, escorting Abure to safety and later handing the suspect over to the police for questioning.

Naija247news gathered that Ifoh, in his official statement, described the incident as a “suicidal aggression” and a politically motivated attack. He alleged that Oruche, a known content creator and vocal supporter of the Obidient movement, claimed in a video that she had “contacts in the highest ranks of the police” and that “nothing would happen to her.”

“She vowed that she would not stop attacking Abure or any Labour Party executive because, according to her, they are the reason Peter Obi is no longer in the Labour Party,” Ifoh said.

Naija247news reports that this incident comes amid deepening divisions within the Labour Party, with multiple factions laying claim to the national chairmanship despite a ruling by the Supreme Court. The attack further reflects the growing frustration among party supporters over perceived internal sabotage and leadership crisis.

Naija247news understands that the police have launched an investigation into the incident, while party members have been urged to remain calm and await official findings.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.