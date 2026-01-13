Judge returns case file in ‘terrorism financing’ trial of Bauchi commissioner

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Federal High Court in Abuja has returned the case file of Yakubu Adamu, Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, to the Chief Judge of the court for reassignment.

Naija247news gathered that the order was made on Tuesday by Justice Emeka Nwite, who had presided over the matter as the vacation judge during the yuletide break, following the resumption of normal court activities.

Adamu, a former branch manager of Polaris Bank in Bauchi, is currently facing trial on a 10-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bordering on terrorism financing and money laundering. He is being tried alongside three other defendants, Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed.

According to Naija247news, the defendants were arraigned on December 31, 2025, where they pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against them by the anti-graft agency.

On January 5, Justice Nwite declined their applications for bail, ruling that the nature of the alleged offences posed a serious threat to national security and public safety. He subsequently ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre and fixed January 13, 2026, for the commencement of trial, with a directive for accelerated hearing.

However, developments took a different turn when the matter was called on Monday after the court resumed from vacation. Naija247news understands that no legal representative appeared in court for the prosecution.

Counsel to the defendants, Chris Uche, informed the court that he had encountered Adebayo Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in another courtroom. Uche told the court that Ojo disclosed he had been recently engaged as the new counsel for the EFCC in the matter and that his junior colleagues would be handling the case.

When Justice Nwite inquired whether any of the junior counsel was present in court, there was no response.

Following the absence of the prosecution team, Justice Nwite noted that the matter had been handled as a vacation case. He consequently ordered that the case file be returned to the court registry for reassignment by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

According to the EFCC, the defendants allegedly conspired to provide approximately $2.3 million in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo, President of Miyetti Allah, and other individuals associated with him. The commission alleged that the funds were released pursuant to approvals allegedly granted by Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State.

Naija247news understands that the EFCC claimed the funds were used, wholly or in part, to finance activities of a terrorist group, an offence contrary to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the defendants attempted to conceal the origin of Bauchi State Government funds by routing the money through bureau de change operators and nominees before converting the sums into United States dollars for unlawful purposes.

Separately, Adamu is also standing trial alongside Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd in another case involving an alleged N4.6 billion money laundering scheme. According to Naija247news, the EFCC said the transactions were carried out during Adamu’s tenure as a branch manager at Polaris Bank in Bauchi.

In that separate charge, Adamu was granted bail in the sum of N500 million.