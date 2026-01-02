Joshua Accident: Driver Charged, Gets ₦5m Bail

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned the driver of a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) involved in a fatal road traffic accident that claimed two lives while conveying former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

The driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was on Friday charged before a Magistrate Court in Sagamu, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

Kayode was charged with dangerous driving causing death, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F:135, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004), as applicable in Ogun State.

Other charges include reckless and negligent driving under Section 6(1) of the Act; driving without due care and attention causing bodily harm and damage to property, contrary to Section 7(1); and driving without a valid National Driver’s Licence, contrary to Section 10(1) of the same law.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦5 million with two sureties, but ordered that he be remanded in custody pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions. The case was adjourned to January 20, 2026, for further proceedings.

The incident had earlier generated widespread public attention following social media reports suggesting that Anthony Joshua was involved in the accident. The police later clarified that the former boxing champion was neither the driver nor a suspect in the case.

According to police investigations, the accident occurred on Monday along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, when the Lexus SUV driven by Kayode collided with a stationary truck while conveying Joshua and two of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

The collision resulted in the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami at the scene, while Joshua and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Joshua was later discharged from hospital on Wednesday evening, after medical personnel confirmed that he was clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

The former world heavyweight champion, accompanied by his mother, reportedly visited a funeral home in Lagos on Thursday to pay their last respects to the deceased, as arrangements were concluded for the repatriation of their bodies.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on January 2, 2026, DSP Babaseyi confirmed that investigations into the incident had been concluded, assuring that the case would be diligently prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Yetunde Kolawale Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.