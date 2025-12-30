Jos North LG Chairman John Christopher Resigns from PDP, Keeps Next Political Move Secret

The Chairman of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, John Christopher, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking another notable development in the state’s evolving political landscape.

In a resignation letter dated December 30, 2025, and addressed to his Vanderpuye Ward Chairman, Dominic Dakat, Christopher announced that his decision takes immediate effect. The letter, obtained by Naija247news in Jos on Tuesday night, did not state any reasons beyond personal consideration, nor did it disclose his next political destination.

“I write to formally notify you of my decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect.

This decision is personal and has been carefully considered,” the letter read.

Despite his exit, the Jos North council boss expressed gratitude to the party that provided the platform for his political rise.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served under the platform of the PDP and wish the party well on its future endeavours,” he added.

Silence on Next Party Move

Notably, Christopher’s resignation letter was silent on whether he has joined or intends to join another political party, fuelling speculation over his next move amid ongoing realignments within Plateau State politics.

When contacted for clarification, the council chairman declined to provide further details, confirming only that his resignation had been formally submitted at the ward level.

“I just went to my ward and tendered my resignation letter from PDP. That’s all,” Christopher told our correspondent.

On whether other elected council officials or political appointees resigned alongside him, he said the situation was still unclear.

“I don’t know yet. By tomorrow, Wednesday, I will know who will resign with me or not,” he added.

Political Undercurrents

Christopher’s exit comes at a time of heightened political manoeuvring across Plateau State and the wider North-Central region, as parties begin subtle positioning ahead of future electoral contests. While the PDP remains a dominant force in parts of the state, recent months have seen internal tensions, defections, and strategic recalibrations among local and state-level actors.

For now, Christopher’s resignation raises fresh questions about possible defections, alliances, or independent ambitions, particularly in Jos North, one of Plateau’s most politically sensitive local government areas.

As of the time of filing this report, the Plateau State chapter of the PDP had not issued an official response to the resignation.

