“Jonathan Should Not Contest, He Will Be Defeated by Tinubu,” Says Jandor

Lagos — The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan against contesting for the presidency in 2027, warning that he would face a humiliating defeat against President Bola Tinubu.

Adediran, who was the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos in 2023, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He described Jonathan’s potential candidacy as a political risk and predicted that the former president would be “reduced to a minnow” at the polls.

“I disagree with people calling on Jonathan to re-contest, people saying Jonathan is the only person who can challenge Tinubu, citing his popularity and experience. It was this same man (Tinubu) that defeated him (Jonathan) from the outside. So, they are not the same,” Adediran said.

He elaborated: “If you accidentally found yourself at the Aso Villa as President, it is different from somebody who gave his all to get there. It is different from somebody who, against all odds, got there. They did all sorts for him not to get there, and he got there. Such a man cannot be put side by side with somebody who just slept and woke up and found himself in the seat of the President.”

Adediran further urged Jonathan to heed the advice of his wife, Patience Jonathan, who reportedly advised him not to run. “Tinubu’s personality, popularity, and experience are intimidating, and Jonathan should not risk a humiliating defeat in 2027,” he added.

Applauding President Tinubu for his economic reforms, Adediran noted that the administration’s policies are already benefiting states and local governments.

“We are not saying all is well, but at least the President has shown the courage to take our common patrimony from the pocket of the few in the name of fuel subsidy and return it to the country, state, and local government. Now the allocation is tripled; not that the money is collected and retained at the centre, the state and local governments now have enough money to impact lives,” he said, contrasting Tinubu’s approach with the situation under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also highlighted the central bank’s stabilization of the foreign exchange market, stressing that Tinubu’s reforms have curbed corrupt practices and prevented the sudden enrichment of individuals through forex manipulation.

Acknowledging that reforms have brought some inconveniences, Adediran urged state and local governments to utilize their increased allocations to alleviate the suffering of citizens at the grassroots level. “If the state and local governments are doing what they are supposed to do, now that they have enough money, it will cushion the effects of some of the reforms,” he said.

On national security, Adediran called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to assist the President in tackling all security challenges facing the country, emphasizing the need for stability for continued economic growth.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.