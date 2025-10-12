“Jonathan Promised to Talk to Tinubu About Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention” — Sowore

By Naija247news — Abuja | October 11, 2025

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, says former President Goodluck Jonathan has promised to engage President Bola Tinubu on the prolonged detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has remained in custody since August 2021.

Sowore disclosed this on Friday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, following a private meeting with the former president in Abuja. He said the discussions centered on national reconciliation and justice, with special emphasis on the continued incarceration of the secessionist leader.

“Former President Jonathan agreed that there is an urgent and compelling need to address this matter decisively and justly,” Sowore stated.

The AAC founder, who contested the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, said he was encouraged by Jonathan’s “clear recognition of the importance of resolving Kanu’s case in the interest of peace, fairness, and national healing.”

According to him, the former president assured that he would meet President Tinubu soon to discuss the issue directly.

“Particularly assuring was that he promised to meet @officialABAT (Tinubu) to discuss this issue as soon as possible,” Sowore noted.

Calls for Kanu’s Release Grow Nationwide

Sowore said Jonathan’s stance aligns with a widening national consensus demanding justice for Kanu, which already includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), and Senator Shehu Sani, among others from across political and regional divides.

“Kanu remains in detention today because he took up the just cause of confronting Nigeria’s long-standing issue of marginalization,” Sowore said.

“Like other ethnic and regional activists whose politically motivated cases have been withdrawn or dismissed, Nnamdi Kanu should also be released without further delay.”

Background: Arrest and Detention

Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on June 27, 2021, reportedly in Kenya, and repatriated to Nigeria to face charges bordering on treason. The Interpol later denied involvement in his arrest in a 2023 clarification.

Since then, Kanu has appeared multiple times before Nigerian courts while remaining in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). His legal team continues to insist that his detention is unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Sowore’s Call for National Unity

Reaffirming his commitment to peaceful advocacy, Sowore called on prominent South-East political and cultural leaders to unite in demanding Kanu’s release. He specifically mentioned Peter Obi, Charles Soludo, Alex Otti, Francis Nwifuru, Peter Mbah, Hope Uzodinma, Oby Ezekwesili, and John Mbata of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“I invite my brothers and sisters from the South-East, as well as Nigerians of conscience everywhere, to lend their voices to this call for justice and freedom,” Sowore urged.

He emphasized that the path to national peace requires a genuine process of reconciliation and accountability, beginning with an end to politically motivated detentions.

