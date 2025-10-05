“Jonathan Is Considering ADC if Given the Ticket,” Says Party Source Ahead of 2027 Elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is reportedly considering aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the opposition coalition strengthens and consults key political stakeholders nationwide.

Multiple members of the ADC National Working Committee, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Jonathan is weighing the platform. Although he has not made an official statement, several Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have urged him to run under the PDP, while others suggest alternative platforms.

A source within the ADC told Sunday PUNCH: “The truth is, Jonathan is a very important and patriotic Nigerian, and he will be a great asset to our party. Our party has already established communication with him…The discussions centred on the 2027 elections and the future leadership of Nigeria. We believe that the ADC will serve as a better platform for all Nigerians, including Jonathan.”

Jonathan has stepped up public engagements, attending national events and meeting influential political figures. Notably, he met Peter Obi in Abuja on September 12, and later discussed with ADC National Chairman Senator David Mark and other coalition leaders on September 25.

The ADC Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufai, added: “In the person of former President Goodluck Jonathan, he’s a patriotic citizen. He has written his name in gold…ADC is the only credible platform that has trusted leaders, with integrity, that people will have confidence in.”

The ADC’s National Treasurer, Mani Ibrahim, said the party is holding extensive consultations and building momentum to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with the current administration.

Reacting, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, dismissed Jonathan’s prospects, stating: “Our party defeated him when he was full of confidence in the PDP…Beating him will be easy because the ADC is not organised, and with the overwhelming support of Nigerians that we enjoy, the APC will defeat him in the 2027 race regardless of his political party.”

Attempts to reach ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, Atiku’s Media Aide Paul Ibe, and Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidients Movement, were unsuccessful at press time.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.