“Jonathan in 2027? Presidency Says He’s Free to Run, But Nigerians Won’t Forget His Record”

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Presidency has poured cold water on claims by former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is preparing to stage a dramatic return in the 2027 presidential elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Responding in a statement on Monday, September 29, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said while Jonathan has the constitutional right to contest, Nigerians would not overlook what he described as the former leader’s “dismal record in office.”

“President Jonathan reserves the right to run if he wishes. It is his inalienable right. President Tinubu will wholeheartedly welcome him into the race if he decides to contest. But Jonathan will have his day in court, as questions of his eligibility under the constitution remain unsettled,” Onanuga declared.

Presidency’s Swipe at PDP and Gana

Onanuga accused the PDP leadership of dangling Jonathan’s name for selfish political survival, describing Gana’s suggestion that the former president could unseat Tinubu as both “delusional” and “comedic.”

The statement revisited Jonathan’s stewardship between 2010 and 2015, accusing his administration of squandering a historic oil windfall.

Foreign reserves: Dropped from $66 billion in 2010 to under $32 billion by 2015.

Excess Crude Account: Depleted to just $2 billion at the end of Jonathan’s tenure.

Fiscal crisis: By late 2014, the Federal Government was struggling to pay salaries, while at least 28 states owed months of arrears.

The Presidency further alleged that Jonathan’s government diverted security funds through his then National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), turning a war chest against Boko Haram into a slush fund for cronies.

Tinubu’s Reformist Contrast

In sharp contrast, Onanuga projected President Tinubu as a reformist leader who has taken “bold economic decisions” in just 28 months in power, citing:

Fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification.

GDP growth of 4.23% in Q2 2025.

Inflation drop to 20.12% in August, the lowest in three years.

Foreign reserves rising to $42.03 billion.

“The nation has turned the corner,” he said, insisting Nigerians are beginning to reap the benefits of Tinubu’s reforms, including renewed investor confidence, infrastructure upgrades, and a more aggressive security response.

Constitutional Landmine Ahead

Despite welcoming Jonathan “into the ring,” the Presidency underscored that the former president’s eligibility would inevitably be tested in court. Having been sworn in twice – first in 2010 following President Yar’Adua’s death, and again in 2011 – legal experts have argued that Jonathan may fall foul of the constitutional two-term limit.

Political observers say this legal cloud, combined with lingering doubts about Jonathan’s economic record, could make a potential 2027 bid fraught with both judicial and political risks.

What Next for Jonathan?

As of press time, Jonathan has not publicly declared his intention to run, and his media office has yet to respond to the Presidency’s biting remarks. However, the renewed spotlight on his name underscores the desperation within opposition ranks to find a consensus candidate capable of challenging Tinubu’s incumbency in 2027.

For now, the Presidency’s message is clear: Jonathan is welcome to try, but the road back to Aso Rock will be strewn with both legal hurdles and the ghost of his past governance record.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.