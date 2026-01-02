Join ADC or Be ‘DisObidient,’ Obi Chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Followers

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on supporters of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to formally join the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying loyalists who remain outside the ADC can no longer claim to be true “Obidients.”

Okonkwo made the appeal on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, following Obi’s recent defection to the ADC as part of an opposition coalition.

According to the ADC chieftain, Obi has now made it clear that all his followers should register as party members, describing anyone who refuses as disobedient.

“When I was in the Labour Party, I said it was a tactical mistake telling your followers they can join all political parties. I’m very glad that my brother, Peter Obi, has changed the tactic,” Okonkwo said.

Referring to an interview Obi gave on X Space, Okonkwo reiterated that the former governor directed his supporters to align with the ADC.

“He said all the Obidients should go and register as members of the ADC. So if you are an Obidient and you’re not in the ADC, sorry, you’re not an Obidient, you are a disObidient,” he stated.

Okonkwo, who sits on the ADC National Working Committee, praised the party’s internal democracy, calling it a platform built on democratic values and discipline.

“Anybody you see in the ADC is allowed to join on one condition: you must be a true democrat. One thing ADC will not compromise on is internal democracy and living by the tenets of democracy,” he said.

He added that the party deliberately discouraged conditional entry to strengthen its foundation.

“No leader, no opposition leader was allowed to give conditions before entering because we want to exercise discipline. That is why everybody took their time to come to ADC, because we want that foundation to be solid,” Okonkwo explained.

The ADC chieftain also claimed that the South-East has thrown its weight behind the party, warning that politicians in the zone who choose other platforms are indirectly supporting the ruling APC.

“Now the South-East has gone ADC. Any other politician who is not in the ADC, who wants to do any other party, is working for Tinubu,” he said.

While welcoming Obi’s defection, Okonkwo noted that the party has not yet taken a position on zoning its presidential ticket but pledged to support whoever emerges from the ADC primary election.

“He is an ADC member. We work with every ADC member. Rest assured, whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the ADC, I will work for the person,” he added.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.