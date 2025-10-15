Jim Ovia Honoured as Doyen of Nigerian Banking at NGX Closing Gong Ceremony

Zenith Bank Plc’s Founder and Chairman, Dr. Jim Ovia, CFR, was celebrated as the “Doyen of the Commercial Banking Sector” during the prestigious closing gong ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The event, a hallmark of Zenith Bank’s strong partnership with the capital market, saw Dr. Ovia accompanied by the bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, in officially marking the close of trading for the day.

The ceremony symbolises Zenith Bank’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and investor confidence, reinforcing its position as a pillar of Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Celebrating Shared Progress

Speaking at the NGX, Dr. Umeoji highlighted the bank’s strategic collaboration with the exchange and commended its innovative leadership. “We are delighted to perform the closing gong ceremony—a symbol of shared progress and enduring partnership,” she said. “The NGX’s electronic trading platform, X-stream, was pivotal during our recapitalization exercise, which achieved a 160% subscription. Since then, our stock price has doubled from N36.50 to N68 per share. Zenith Bank has also delivered impressive financial results for H1 2025, becoming the most profitable bank in Nigeria and paying the highest half-year dividend in the industry.”

She further stressed the bank’s commitment to creating long-term value for stakeholders. “For us in Zenith, we are looking forward to paying more based on the confidence the market reposed in us. We are working assiduously to ensure we do not disappoint. Zenith Bank will continue to be the investors’ delight, paying enhanced dividends by year-end,” Dr. Umeoji added.

The CEO also outlined the bank’s expansion strategy, noting that Zenith Bank aims to follow its customers’ businesses into new markets, scaling operations where it can deliver greater returns for shareholders.

Recognition from Market Leaders

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, acknowledged the NGX’s transformative role in Nigeria’s economy. “I want to thank you all for making the market what it is. Market capitalization has grown from N55 trillion at my assumption of office to between N89 trillion and N93 trillion today. This leap was achieved through your ability, vision, and transparency. Our target is to reach N200 trillion by next year,” he said.

Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf, Doyen of the NGX, also lauded Dr. Ovia’s vision and leadership, formally recognising him as the “Doyen of the Commercial Banking Sector,” an acknowledgement of his decades-long contribution to Nigeria’s banking industry.

Excellence and Awards

Zenith Bank’s trajectory reflects consistent excellence, governance, and innovation. The bank has amassed a significant portfolio of awards, including:

Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for sixteen consecutive years (2025 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, The Banker)

Nigeria’s Best Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards (2020, 2022, 2024)

Best Bank in Nigeria in Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards (2020–2022, 2024–2025)

Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria (Euromoney Awards 2023)

Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria (International Banker Awards 2023, 2024)

Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria (World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022–2025)

Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria (The Banker’s Top 500 Banking Brands 2020–2021)

Bank of the Year at BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2023–2025

Retail Bank of the Year at BAFI Awards (2020–2022, 2024–2025)

Best Commercial Bank and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria (International Banker 2022)

Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best in Transparency, Gender Equality, and Women Empowerment (SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024)

Bank of the Year 2024 by ThisDay and New Telegraph Newspapers

Best in MSME Trade Finance 2023 (Nairametrics)

Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year 2025 (Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards)

These accolades reflect Zenith Bank’s dedication to innovation, governance, sustainability, and value creation for stakeholders, both locally and globally.

A Vision for the Future

As Zenith Bank charts its growth trajectory, it continues to leverage capital market partnerships to expand strategically, enhance service delivery, and scale its operations globally. The closing gong ceremony not only honours Dr. Ovia’s leadership but also underscores the bank’s enduring role as a driver of Nigeria’s economic development.

With a record of operational excellence, consistent profitability, and an unwavering focus on shareholder returns, Zenith Bank is set to continue its legacy as a leading force in the Nigerian and African banking landscape.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.