Jigawa Moves to Sanitize School Feeding Scheme, Suspends Principal Over Inflated Records

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Jigawa State Government has intensified efforts to safeguard the integrity of its school feeding programme, issuing a stern warning to principals of boarding schools against any form of sabotage or sharp practices capable of undermining students’ welfare.

The warning followed a follow-up inspection conducted at the Girls Model Boarding School, Kudai, in Dutse metropolis, where officials uncovered serious administrative irregularities linked to the feeding scheme. Naija247News gathered that the inspection was part of a broader statewide verification exercise aimed at enforcing newly introduced quality and accountability standards after recent controversies surrounding the programme.

Earlier this month, the state government had dismissed and suspended several feeding contractors accused of fraud, supplying substandard food items and deliberately inflating student population figures to siphon public funds. Those actions, Naija247News understands, were triggered by persistent complaints from parents, civil society groups and members of the public, as well as surprise inspections carried out by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Special Duties.

Leading the inspection team on Monday, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Special Duties, Auwalu Sankara, confirmed the immediate suspension of the school’s principal after auditors discovered a 30 per cent inflation in the student headcount submitted during a previous review. The vice-principal has since been appointed as acting head of the school pending the deployment of a substantive principal.

Despite the administrative breach, the commissioner acknowledged notable improvements in the quality of meals currently being served to students. According to him, nutritious and well-prepared meals have replaced what he described as “unacceptable and unfit” food items previously supplied to the school.

“Our visit today shows that the reforms are yielding results. This is not a cosmetic exercise; it is a deliberate move to entrench a lasting culture of quality and transparency,” Sankara stated.

He stressed that the ministry would remain uncompromising in defending the objectives of Governor Umar Namadi’s 12-point development agenda, particularly policies affecting education and child welfare. Sankara warned that any school administrator or contractor found deliberately sabotaging the feeding programme would face severe sanctions.

Naija247News gathered that the commissioner also called on parents, students and host communities to play an active role by promptly reporting any observed lapses. He assured that the ministry would sustain unannounced inspections across boarding schools in the state, declaring that no individual or institution would be shielded when the wellbeing of children is at stake.