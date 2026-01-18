Jigawa Governor Urges Residents to Participate Actively in Continuous Voter Registration

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has called on eligible citizens and residents to actively participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, stressing the importance of civic engagement ahead of upcoming elections.

The governor made the call on Sunday in Birnin Kudu during the inauguration of a mosque built by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Faruk Adamu-Aliyu. He was represented at the event by his deputy, Aminu Usman.

Speaking at the occasion, Namadi expressed concern over what he described as low participation in the voter registration exercise, particularly in Jigawa State and the wider northern region. He warned that poor engagement could weaken the political voice of the region and affect development outcomes.

According to the governor, residents should take the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to either register for the first time or validate their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of all people of Jigawa to the need for them to come out en masse and validate their PVCs or register for new ones,” he said. “The entire North is lagging behind in this exercise, and we must wake up and take this issue seriously for the development of our country and Jigawa State in particular.”

Namadi stressed that voter participation is a critical component of democratic governance and urged community leaders, religious institutions and families to encourage eligible voters to take part in the process.

Also speaking at the event, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Nuhu-Muhammad, appealed to citizens to shun violence and focus on peaceful participation in the electoral process. He advised voters to look beyond party affiliations and personal differences when making their choices.

“Election is drawing closer, and we should continue to pray for good leaders who will develop our people,” the emir said. “We should not allow party differences to push us into protests or violence. Rather, we should unite, cooperate and vote for credible leaders.”

The traditional ruler also called for continuous prayers for peace, stability and good governance in Jigawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

The event attracted several prominent dignitaries from within and outside the state. Naija247News gathered that those in attendance included a former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari; the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu; as well as Islamic clerics and political stakeholders.