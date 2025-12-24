Jigawa Assembly passes N901bn 2026 budget

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill amounting to N901.84 billion, approving funds for the running of the state government in the coming fiscal year, with amendments introduced during legislative scrutiny.

Naija247news reports that the passage of the budget followed the adoption of the report of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation during plenary held on Tuesday in Dutse. The session was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Haruna Aliyu.

According to Naija247news, the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Mr Ibrahim Hamza, presented the report on behalf of the committee, explaining that detailed engagements were held with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies during the budget defence process.

Naija247news gathered that the committees examined expenditure proposals, revenue projections and sectoral priorities to ensure that the 2026 budget aligns with the development needs of the state and the welfare of its citizens.

Hamza informed the House that the committee was satisfied with the level of funding allocated to critical infrastructure and social services, noting that the approved estimates reflected a deliberate focus on improving the quality of life of Jigawa residents.

Naija247news understands that lawmakers paid particular attention to allocations for education, healthcare, roads, water supply and rural development, which were identified as priority areas requiring sustained government investment in 2026.

In addition to the state budget, Naija247news reports that the Assembly also approved a separate sum of N288.848 billion as the total budget for the 27 local government councils in the state for the same fiscal year.

According to Naija247news, the approval of the local government budgets underscores the Assembly’s emphasis on grassroots development and the need for effective service delivery at the rural level.

While presenting the report, Hamza urged the Ministry for Local Government and Community Development to closely monitor the implementation of the councils’ budgets to ensure that approved funds translate into tangible benefits for residents in rural communities.

Naija247news gathered that lawmakers cautioned local government chairmen against diversion or poor execution of projects, stressing that accountability and transparency must guide the use of public funds.

The passage of the 2026 Appropriation Bill comes weeks after Governor Umar Namadi presented the budget proposal to the House on November 25 for legislative consideration.

According to Naija247news, the governor had described the N901.84 billion budget as a roadmap for sustaining economic growth, strengthening infrastructure, expanding social services and consolidating governance reforms across the state.

Naija247news reports that the budget process witnessed rigorous scrutiny, with lawmakers proposing amendments aimed at reallocating funds to sectors considered more impactful for economic development and social inclusion.

Observers say the approval of the budget signals a smooth working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in Jigawa State, particularly in the area of fiscal planning and policy implementation.

Naija247news understands that with the budget now passed, the focus will shift to implementation, monitoring and evaluation to ensure that approved projects are executed within stipulated timelines and in line with budgetary provisions.

The 2026 budget is expected to play a critical role in driving Jigawa State’s development agenda, especially at a time when states are under pressure to deliver results amid rising costs and competing demands for limited resources.

Naija247news reports that residents and civil society groups are expected to closely track the execution of the budget to ensure that government spending delivers measurable impact across communities in the state.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.