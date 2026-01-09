Jersey Returns $9.5 Million in Recovered Corruption Funds to Nigeria for Abuja–Kano Road Project

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Bailiwick of Jersey has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government of Nigeria to repatriate more than $9.5 million identified as proceeds of corruption. The recovered funds are earmarked to support the final stages of the Abuja–Kano Road, a 375-kilometre highway linking Nigeria’s capital to its second-largest city.

The MoU was signed in December 2025 by His Majesty’s Attorney General for Jersey, Mark Temple KC, and formally confirmed in Abuja on Friday, January 9, 2026, according to a statement issued by the British High Commission.

The funds were forfeited following a Royal Court of Jersey decision on January 12, 2024, which determined that the money, held in a Jersey bank account, was “more likely than not” the proceeds of a corrupt scheme. The scheme involved third-party contractors diverting government funds for the benefit of senior Nigerian officials and their associates. The forfeiture was pursued under the Forfeiture of Assets (Civil Proceedings) (Jersey) Law 2018.

Temple said the recovery underscores the effectiveness of Jersey’s civil forfeiture framework and its cooperation with Nigeria.

“This successful return demonstrates the strength of our civil forfeiture legislation as a powerful tool in the fight against corruption,” he said.

He further commended the Nigerian authorities and Jersey’s Economic Crime and Confiscation Unit for their commitment to recovering illicit funds.

The latest MoU builds on two previous agreements under which over $300 million has already been repatriated to Nigeria, financing key infrastructure projects including the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, and the Abuja–Kano Road. The first two projects have now been completed.

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), welcomed the latest repatriation, emphasizing that it demonstrates Nigeria’s determination to track illicit funds overseas.

“The successful recovery and repatriation of the forfeited assets underscores the effectiveness of Nigeria’s collaborative efforts with its international partners in ensuring that there is no safe haven for illicitly acquired wealth,” he said.

Fagbemi added that the repatriated funds would be judiciously utilised in line with the terms of the executed MoU, further consolidating the nation’s investment in critical transport infrastructure.