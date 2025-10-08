Menu
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Cozy Red Carpet Reunion a Year After Divorce (Photos)

By Naija247news Entertainment Desk

NEW YORK — A year after their high-profile divorce, Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reignited speculation of a rekindled romance after being spotted sharing intimate moments at the premiere of their new movie, “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” in New York on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The actress, 56, and her ex-husband, 53, made their first joint red-carpet appearance since their split — exchanging warm smiles and engaging in what appeared to be a heartfelt conversation before cameras.

Fans quickly flooded social media with excitement, with one user commenting, “They are going home together,” as photos of the cozy exes began trending across platforms.

Lopez, dazzling in a floor-length silver gown, appeared relaxed alongside Affleck, who serves as the executive producer of the film. The moment marked an unexpected reunion for the pair, whose divorce was finalized in January 2025, after two years of marriage.

The couple’s relationship, famously dubbed “Bennifer,” has long been one of Hollywood’s most-watched love stories — from their early 2000s romance and breakup to their surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022, and eventual split in 2024, when Lopez filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In a past interview, Lopez admitted that the separation was “tough,” revealing that she “barely could” manage during the filming of their new movie, which coincidentally coincided with their divorce proceedings.

“I had so much fun working on the film,” Lopez said earlier this year, “but it was a challenging time personally.”

The new film, which premiered earlier at the Sundance Film Festival, marks a major professional collaboration between the two even after their marriage ended.

Whether the red-carpet warmth signals a genuine reconciliation or simply a friendly reunion remains unclear — but fans are already rooting for a Bennifer 3.0 comeback.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Nigeria Seeks to Withdraw Passports for Convicted Citizens Abroad: 10-Year Ban Proposed"
Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa Survives Alleged Assassination Attempt Amid Fuel Protest Unrest
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

