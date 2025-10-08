Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Cozy Red Carpet Reunion a Year After Divorce (Photos)

By Naija247news Entertainment Desk

NEW YORK — A year after their high-profile divorce, Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reignited speculation of a rekindled romance after being spotted sharing intimate moments at the premiere of their new movie, “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” in New York on Monday, October 6, 2025.



The actress, 56, and her ex-husband, 53, made their first joint red-carpet appearance since their split — exchanging warm smiles and engaging in what appeared to be a heartfelt conversation before cameras.

Fans quickly flooded social media with excitement, with one user commenting, “They are going home together,” as photos of the cozy exes began trending across platforms.

Lopez, dazzling in a floor-length silver gown, appeared relaxed alongside Affleck, who serves as the executive producer of the film. The moment marked an unexpected reunion for the pair, whose divorce was finalized in January 2025, after two years of marriage.

The couple’s relationship, famously dubbed “Bennifer,” has long been one of Hollywood’s most-watched love stories — from their early 2000s romance and breakup to their surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022, and eventual split in 2024, when Lopez filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In a past interview, Lopez admitted that the separation was “tough,” revealing that she “barely could” manage during the filming of their new movie, which coincidentally coincided with their divorce proceedings.

“I had so much fun working on the film,” Lopez said earlier this year, “but it was a challenging time personally.”

The new film, which premiered earlier at the Sundance Film Festival, marks a major professional collaboration between the two even after their marriage ended.

Whether the red-carpet warmth signals a genuine reconciliation or simply a friendly reunion remains unclear — but fans are already rooting for a Bennifer 3.0 comeback.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.