Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite on Red Carpet Months After Divorce, Fans React

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck turned heads on Monday night as they made their first red carpet appearance together since their divorce was finalized in February 2025. The venue was the New York City premiere of Kiss Of The Spider Woman, a film starring Jennifer Lopez and reportedly produced by Ben Affleck, according to Daily Mail.

Eight months after calling it quits, the former couple appeared cheerful and comfortable side by side, sparking intense conversations across social media. Fans could hardly contain their excitement at seeing the ex-lovers reunited, with many wondering if the encounter might signal a romantic reconciliation.

Photos from the event showed Jennifer, 56, and Ben, 53, smiling and engaging with each other warmly, dispelling any notion of awkwardness despite their separation.

The reactions online ranged from excitement to playful banter. One fan on X joked, “3rd time’s a charm… come on!” while another wrote, “Thank God.” Others noted that the duo seemed to be sharing a “reunion with a touch of adrenaline,” capturing the unexpected energy of the night.

Some followers couldn’t resist poking fun at Jennifer’s well-documented love life. “Her besties must be TIRED,” one quipped, referencing her rollercoaster of relationships. Another user added humorously, “These two are a mess — but they’re perfect for each other.”

Not all fans were convinced the reunion had romantic undertones. Many speculated that the warm display could be strategic, aimed at generating publicity for Kiss Of The Spider Woman. A few suggested that the exes were putting on a united front, proving that they could remain professional and supportive even after their divorce.

Entertainment analysts note that such red carpet reunions are not uncommon in Hollywood, where ex-couples often collaborate on projects post-breakup. However, Jennifer and Ben’s appearance seemed to carry an extra layer of intrigue, given the high-profile nature of their past relationship and the relatively short time since their split.

For now, the world watches closely as Lopez and Affleck navigate their post-divorce dynamics. Whether this marks the beginning of a renewed personal chapter or simply a professional collaboration, Monday night’s red carpet appearance has reignited public fascination with one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples.

