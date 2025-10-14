Menu
Jennifer Aniston Says She Doesn’t Want to Adopt Despite Infertility Struggles

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she is not interested in adopting children, even after publicly discussing her infertility challenges.

Speaking on a Wondery+ early access episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the 56-year-old Morning Show actress explained that she has always wanted a child with her own DNA.

Aniston, who has undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF) and has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility, said she has reached a point where pregnancy is no longer something she thinks about regularly.

The topic of adoption came up during a conversation with co-host Monica Padman, who shared her experience freezing her eggs and expressed uncertainty about whether she wants children. Padman asked Aniston if she had found peace being “on the other side” of such decisions.

“It’s so peaceful,” Aniston said. “But I will say there’s a point where it’s like out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it. When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it.”

Although she acknowledged briefly romanticizing the idea of parenthood when meeting people she thinks would have made “good kids,” Aniston said such thoughts pass quickly. “It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was,” she added, noting the emotional weight of reaching the end of her fertility journey.

The actress described moments of realization as “very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it,’ because there is a weird moment when that happens.”

Aniston’s candid discussion sheds light on the deeply personal and often complex decisions surrounding fertility, pregnancy, and adoption, emphasizing her desire for a child connected to her own DNA.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

