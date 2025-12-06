Jehovah’s Witness Cancer Patient Rejects Blood Transfusion Despite ₦30 Million Donations

A widely publicised medical fundraiser has turned controversial after a cancer patient refused a doctor-recommended blood transfusion, despite having received over ₦30 million in public donations.

The patient, known on social media as @Auntieesther, was recently diagnosed with cancer in her breast and armpit. Naija247News gathered that a fundraiser led by media personality Wisdom Obi-Dickson (X handle @Wizarab10) had collected approximately ₦30,776,252 by December 1, 2025, in response to her initial plea for financial assistance.

However, as treatment plans unfolded, doctors reportedly advised a blood transfusion to stabilise her blood levels before chemotherapy could begin. Naija247News understands that the patient declined the procedure, citing her religious beliefs as a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a faith that prohibits blood transfusion, including major blood components.

According to updates shared by Obi-Dickson and other team members coordinating the treatment, the medical team presented two options: the standard protocol involving transfusion (fully covered by the funds raised), or a more expensive, longer “bloodless” alternative. The patient opted for the latter. In explaining the decision, she reportedly told supporters: “Doc say she want to start chemotherapy but I go take the injection… I and my family choose the injection and food dat go boost my blood.” Activists coordinating the fundraising then announced their withdrawal from the case, arguing that continuing to raise money for someone refusing the medically recommended lifesaving procedure compromised the ethical basis of the crowdfunding.

The refusal has triggered intense backlash on social media. Some donors are demanding refunds, accusing the patient of misleading them under the guise of urgent medical need. Others defend her decision as a matter of faith and religious freedom. Critics argue that the decision to reject transfusion, widely accepted among oncologists as critical to successful chemotherapy, undermines the fundamental purpose of the donations, which was to save her life; supporters claim she has the constitutional right to refuse treatments on religious grounds.

Naija247News notes that the controversy reignites a broader and ongoing debate about the tension between religious conviction and medical ethics in Nigeria, especially in cases involving life-threatening diseases. For many, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the complexities that arise when deeply held beliefs intersect with critical healthcare needs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.