Jandor Declares for 2027 Lagos Governorship on APC Platform, Backs Tinubu for Second Term

Naija247news – Lagos, October 2025 — Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has formally announced his ambition to contest the 2027 Lagos governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jandor, who defected from the PDP back to the APC in March — just two weeks after dumping the opposition party — was the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 election, where he ran with Nollywood star Funke Akindele as his deputy candidate against incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I Am Running in 2027”

Speaking during Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations, Jandor reaffirmed his political resolve, stressing that his return to the APC was strategic and aligned with his long-term vision for Lagos.

“As for Lagos State, I am offering myself once again to serve. I’m indeed running for the Lagos governorship race in 2027,” he said in an interview with Vanguard.

Jandor dismissed speculations that he might step aside for other aspirants — including Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode — insisting his ambition was not in doubt.

“When it was time for me to truly leave, I came all out, and we took Lagos by storm. Very soon, activities will begin to galvanise support from Mr President and the party to ensure that whoever picks the APC governorship ticket in Lagos will have a strong run. Let me put this to rest: I am running in 2027,” he added.

Backs Tinubu for 2027 Presidential Election

On national politics, Jandor pledged his total support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition, describing the President’s leadership style as “progressive and visionary.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven his capacity to lead this country with vision and courage. I call on Lagosians and Nigerians at large to ensure he gets a second term in 2027 so we can all continue to benefit from his progressive leadership,” Jandor declared.

Commentary: Jandor’s Gamble and Lagos 2027

Jandor’s re-entry into Lagos politics is already stirring debates within APC circles. His 2023 campaign, though unsuccessful, was notable for its visibility and high-profile partnership with Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

Analysts say his ambition could test the APC’s internal cohesion, especially as Lagos politics remains strongly shaped by the Tinubu political dynasty. His open declaration of loyalty to President Tinubu may be strategic — designed to secure party backing and silence critics who question his political consistency after moving between PDP and APC.

As Lagosians look ahead to 2027, Jandor’s announcement signals the beginning of what promises to be an intense political battle in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.