JAMB Urges UTME, Direct Entry Candidates to Verify NIN Details Ahead of 2026 Registration

ABUJA, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cautioned candidates intending to register for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) to ensure their National Identification Number (NIN) details are accurate before creating their registration profiles.

In its weekly bulletin, published on Monday, the board highlighted that incorrect NIN information could result in avoidable challenges during registration and examination. “Candidates are strongly advised to first verify that their National Identification Number details are accurate and correctly captured before initiating profile creation. Incorrect NIN information could result in avoidable challenges during registration and the examination process,” the statement read.

Registration timelines and responsibilities

JAMB noted that registration for the 2026 UTME and DE could commence at any time, urging candidates to take advantage of the period to confirm that their personal information is consistent across all relevant databases. The board emphasised that opportunities to correct data after submission are limited, with many candidates experiencing issues during past correction windows.

“Candidates are therefore advised to take personal responsibility for the accuracy of their details from the start, as not all requests for corrections may be accommodated,” JAMB warned.

Call for cooperation

The board concluded by appealing for the cooperation of all candidates to ensure a smooth and transparent registration process for the 2026 UTME and DE. Accurate NIN information, JAMB stressed, is critical to avoid disruptions that could affect examination participation and subsequent admission procedures.

