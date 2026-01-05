JAMB Confirms UTME, Direct Entry Fees Unchanged for 2026, Registration Opens Jan 31

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has assured Nigerians that the cost of application for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) will remain largely unchanged.

In its weekly bulletin obtained on Monday, the Board said it has not raised fees for either examination in the past nine years, noting that registration costs have, in fact, been reduced during the current administration. Any future fee adjustments, the Board emphasized, would only be considered if absolutely necessary to maintain the integrity and quality of its examinations.

“This clarification is provided to guide members of the public who wish to plan ahead for the education of their children, as the cost implication for the 2026 exercise remains largely the same as that of the previous year,” JAMB stated.

The examination body encouraged parents and guardians to make early arrangements for their wards and warned that the registration period would not be extended once it begins.

JAMB highlighted that despite the downward review of fees, the Board has continued to operate efficiently, contributing substantial remittances to the Federal Government over the years—a reflection of its commitment to accountability, transparency, and effective public-sector financial management.

The Board also reaffirmed its dedication to fairness, transparency, and affordability while maintaining global best practices in the conduct of its examinations.

Forms for the 2026 UTME will be available for sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, to Saturday, March 8, 2026.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.