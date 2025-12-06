JAMB commissions medical lab at Kaduna Poly

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloyede, has commissioned the NATAP 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 JAMB award projects at Kaduna Polytechnic, marking another milestone in the institution’s development stride. The newly commissioned projects include a modern medical laboratory building for the Shehu Kangiwa Medical Center, a crime investigation office, supply of ICT accessories, renovation of Blocks A and B of the Applied Science Department, and an upgrade of the Spider FM Radio station.

Oloyede said the medical laboratory was constructed to boost healthcare delivery within the Kaduna Polytechnic community and Kaduna State at large. Speaking during the pre-commissioning press briefing, he commended the institution’s foresight and dedication to sustainable development.

Explaining the criteria for the JAMB award, the registrar noted that institutions with the highest number of admission seekers, those admitting candidates from all states and the FCT, as well as those with significant foreign admissions and gender balance, are given priority. He stressed that strict compliance with admission regulations is crucial, adding that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission validates the process to ensure transparency.

Oloyede urged Nigerian institutions to embrace inclusive admission systems to curb tribalism and promote national unity. He also praised Kaduna Polytechnic for its effort in advancing education beyond Africa.

The chairman of the governing council, Oluwakemi Pinheiro, expressed pride in witnessing the commissioning ceremony. He applauded the management team, led by Rector Suleiman Umar, for their consistency, credibility, and commitment to excellence. Pinheiro revealed that he has pledged his sitting allowance to support indigent students, aligning with the institution’s vision of widening access to education.

He commended the prudent utilization of JAMB intervention funds and assured development partners, including JAMB and TETFund, that Kaduna Polytechnic remains a reliable steward of every resource entrusted to it.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.