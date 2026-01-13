Jakande Estate Residents Protest at Lagos Assembly Over Alleged Planned Demolitions

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Residents of Jakande Estate, Ilesan, in Lagos State on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex over alleged plans by the state government to carry out further demolitions in the estate.

Naija247News gathered that the protesters, led by Alhaji Abdulhameed Shuaib, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to halt all demolition activities, respect existing court injunctions and ensure a fair, transparent resolution of the dispute.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Demolition without adequate compensation is injustice,” “Please stop forceful eviction,” and “No compensation, no demolition @ Jakande Estate Ilesan.”

Addressing journalists, Shuaib said residents were not opposed to development but insisted that any demolition must be preceded by compensation that reflects the true value of their homes.

He explained that the dispute began in 2025 when residents were informed of plans to clear the estate and were offered compensation. According to him, an initial offer of ₦6 million per three-bedroom apartment was rejected as grossly inadequate.

Shuaib said the flats were originally allocated by the Lagos State Government and duly signed by a former governor, questioning how a three-bedroom apartment could be valued at ₦6 million when similar government-built houses were selling for about ₦15 million at the time.

He added that subsequent offers of ₦7 million and later ₦11 million were also rejected, especially as residents were allegedly asked to submit original property documents with assurances of payment three months later.

According to Naija247News, Shuaib said residents declined the offer due to the risks involved, noting that once demolition begins, it becomes difficult to halt.

He further alleged that while residents were still seeking legal redress, about 50 buildings in the estate were demolished in March 2025.

Shuaib said residents later obtained a court injunction restraining further demolition and claimed that the court has since extended the order until Feb. 4, 2026.

Despite the injunction, he alleged that threats continued, with warnings that residents who failed to accept the compensation offer before demolition would forfeit all entitlements.

He also claimed that some tenants were recently offered ₦50,000 to vacate their homes, while heavy-duty equipment was again sighted entering the estate.

According to Shuaib, two residents were allegedly arrested after confronting the demolition team with court documents and are currently being detained at a police facility in Oshodi.

Naija247News understands that he also expressed concern that officials of the Lagos State Government, including the governor and the attorney-general, neither appeared in court nor sent representatives, despite being listed as parties in the suit.

Addressing the protesters, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Badagry Constituency II, Mr Setonji David, appealed for calm, assuring them that the Assembly would investigate the matter and engage relevant authorities.

The protest ended peacefully, with residents reiterating their call for justice, fair compensation and respect for the rule of law.