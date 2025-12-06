Jacob Zuma’s Daughter Resigns Over Claims She Lured 17 Men to Fight for Russia

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, has stepped down from parliament following explosive allegations that she lured 17 South African men to join Russian forces in the Ukraine conflict.

Zuma-Sambudla, who served as a lawmaker under the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) opposition party led by her father, resigned voluntarily, according to party officials. Her departure from the National Assembly and all public roles takes immediate effect.

MK national organiser, Nathi Nhleko, told reporters that the party was not involved in recruiting the men for Russia, stressing that her resignation does not amount to an admission of guilt. He, however, confirmed that the party would assist the affected families.

“The national officials have accepted comrade Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s decision to resign and support her efforts to ensure that these young South Africans are brought back safely to their families,” Nhleko said.

Though she appeared at the press conference, Zuma-Sambudla did not speak and has yet to publicly respond to the accusations made by her half-sister, who recently filed a formal complaint requesting a police investigation into her and two others.

South Africa’s government disclosed earlier this month that 17 citizens were stranded in Ukraine’s Donbas region after being deceived into joining mercenary units under the guise of high-paying job offers. Authorities say efforts are underway to bring them home and trace those responsible for the recruitment.

According to Kyiv’s foreign minister, more than 1,400 Africans from over 30 countries are currently fighting alongside Russian forces, prompting renewed warnings to African nations to protect citizens from illegal recruitment networks.

