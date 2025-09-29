I’ve forgiven those who betrayed my husband in 2023” – Oluremi Tinubu

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has openly declared that she has forgiven individuals who betrayed her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the 2023 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that the First Lady made this revelation in her newly launched memoir titled *The Journey of Grace: Giving Thanks in All Things*, which was released in commemoration of her 65th birthday celebration. In the book, she reflects on the emotional and spiritual challenges leading up to the presidential election, a period she described as a severe test of faith and loyalty.

According to Naija247news, Oluremi Tinubu stated that despite the betrayals, she chose not to hold grudges. Instead, she leaned on her faith and embraced peace, affirming that the grace of God and the comfort of the Holy Spirit helped her move beyond the pain.

“I do not have anything against anyone,” she wrote. “The question is how I did not feel the betrayal anymore? I knew the Grace factor was evident, and the Holy Spirit continually comforted me… If God decides to fight your battles and you have won, is there any other thing that God missed and you wanted to fix? Nothing, so let it go.”

Naija247news understands that the decision for President Tinubu to contest the presidency had been long-standing, spanning more than 14 years. The First Lady recounted how, during consultations with political allies, responses were mixed, some were encouraging, while others were noncommittal or subtly discouraging.

Naija247news reports that Mrs Tinubu expressed deep disappointment that several individuals she had considered close allies did not support the presidential ambition. She described the silence and passive resistance from some quarters as hurtful but revealed that her reliance on divine guidance helped her release the bitterness.

She admitted: “Some said no indirectly, while others would rather want to see the outcome before taking a position.”

Naija247news understands that the First Lady’s revelations have stirred quiet reflection within political circles, as many interpret her words as a subtle message to those who once stood at a crossroads during a critical political season.

Her memoir is already gaining traction among political observers, offering insight into the behind-the-scenes emotions during the high-stakes 2023 election campaign.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.